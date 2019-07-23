Police say a CVS employee was pushed and struck in the face during a robbery on Monday, July 22.
Authorities say officers responded to the CVS located at 3100 Dauphin Island Parkway in reference to a robbery complaint.
The victim stated that an unknown female selected items from the location and attempted to leave without paying.
Officials say the victim confronted the subject and the suspect pushed and struck her in the face.
They say the suspect then fled the scene with the unpaid items.
Authorities say the victim received minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.