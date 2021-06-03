The Florida Highway Patrol says a cyclist is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Escambia County overnight.

The man was struck while riding his bicycle on West Fairfield Drive near North W Street, the FHP says. This happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the driver of a maroon Ford Escape sped away from the scene after hitting the cyclist. The Escape has damage to its front left side, according to the FHP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers