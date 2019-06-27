District Attorney Ashley Rich talked to FOX 10 News today about her decision to keep Joseph Bonner from getting out on bail Wednesday night.
"The purpose of him being held overnight is because we asked the court to issue a no contact order as part of the terms and conditions of his bond," D.A. Rich explained.
Bonner was arrested Wednesday morning while on the scene of sheriff's deputies exhuming bodies at Heritage Memorial Gardens cemetery. He was charged with 2 counts of abuse of a corpse.
"Nothing about this case is common. nothing about this case is normal," said D.A. Rich.
Bonner bonded out on a $10,000 bond Thursday. $5,000 for each charge.
"We wanted to assure that no contact with Heritage Funeral Home or Heritage Cemetery was order by a judge so that he could not go to that cemetery and do anything else to any of the loved ones that are buried there," Rich added.
The months long investigation into this by MCSO led to investigators digging up graves Wednesday.
Initially, MCSO was investigating allegations that bodies were not being buried where they should be, caskets were being dug up and re-used, and that bodies not being there at all.
Investigators didn't find that any of those allegations were true with the three graves they dug up Wednesday.
Sheriff's deputies tell us they found graves not completely sealed with water seeping into them, corpses with minimal embalming fluid and caskets with less than 8 inches of dirt on top of them.
While there are no laws that state the specifics on how a body should be buried in Alabama, D.A. Rich said the law states that doing anything other than normal procedure to a corpse is against the law. That's the law authorities believe Bonner broke.
"There is a law that says you cannot do anything to a corpse," Rich said. "That would be anything other than a normal procedure. That's what the law says."
It's unclear what specific role Bonner played in the alleged crime nor is it clear where Cederick McMillian, the man at the center of the controversy, stands.
"He's (McMillian) definitely a subject in this investigation but I can't comment anymore about that," Rich added.
