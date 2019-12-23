We are learning more about the arrest of an area police chief and a woman, each indicted on two felony charges.
The Mobile County District Attorney announced details of the case Monday morning.
They are former Creola Police Chief Jerry Taylor, who is now chief of the Jackson, Alabama, Police Department, and a former city clerk for Creola, Kim Green.
Both Taylor and Green are charged with first degree theft and using public office for personal gain.
District Attorney Ashley Rich said the investigation started in July when Creola's mayor met with her office, concerned over potential over payments received by Green and Taylor.
Rich said, "The investigation revealed both Green and Taylor received numerous unexplained checks from Creola during times that were not consistent with scheduled pay periods or typical reimbursement procedures. They also received duplicate checks during certain pay periods."
Rich said the payments occurred between 2013 and 2017.
She says Green is alleged to have stolen more than $39,000 and Taylor more than $29,000.
Rich said, "Jerry Taylor would have had to have worked five hours of overtime every single day for 365 days a year in order for these to have been considered legitimate payments."
Rich said the indictments allege, while city clerk in Creola, Green drafted checks on the city's account, paying herself for hours she didn't work, and deposited the checks to her account.
She says Taylor is alleged to have improperly received money through pay requests.
Rich said, "We have not charged a conspiracy, but Kim Green was the person who issued the checks and she is the person who would have issued the checks to the former police chief Jerry Taylor."
If found guilty, each could face two to 20 years in jail.
Both Green and Taylor are awaiting an arraignment date in state court.
