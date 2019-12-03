A man identified as a "person of interest" in the murder of a woman at a Evergreen convenience store Monday night is in police custody, according to Conecuh County District Attorney Steve Wadlington.
Wadlington told FOX10 News that Michael Colin Mitchell is that "person of interest" in the case.
He said Lavon McCreary was shot and killed Monday night at the Pic-N-Save store on U.S. 31 in Evergreen.
The Evergreen Police Department is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.