Have you found yourself gazing down at your phone’s screen time report asking, “I spent how much time scrolling through social media?”
More of us than ever are working and staying at home during the pandemic. This means we’re logging far more screen time than usual, leading to “Zoom fatigue” and less time staying active.
A Salt Lake City company is looking to fix that by offering to pay you $1,000 to go off-line in a RV at one of America's national parks for 48 hours.
They won't supply you with the RV, but they will reimburse you for the rental if you win, separate from the thousand dollar prize.
The company, Satellite Internet, is known for helping people get online in remote places. Now they're looking for a weekend warrior ready to enjoy the great outdoors.
At the end of the 48 hours, Satellite Internet will provide the winner with a digital hotspot to re-connect from wherever they are.
Then you are expected to share your digital detox off-line experience online.
Details are on how to enter can be found on the Satellite Internet website.
The selected detoxer must be 25 years or older, have a valid driver's license and be eligible to work in the US.
