Disinfectant gadgets, next-generation fitness equipment and robots that help you cook dinner.
Those are a few of the countless new products expected to be unveiled next week at CES, the annual splashy tech conference that typically sets the tone for the biggest trends of the year. Home automation, health and 5G will once again be buzzy topics, but many companies will also introduce pandemic-specific features to reflect our increased time at home.
Each year, reporters, exhibitors and investors typically explore Las Vegas showrooms filled with giant TVs, smart cars and robots fixing martinis, but CES will be online only for the first time in its 54-year history due to Covid-19.
The Consumer Technology Association, the nonprofit behind the four-day event starting Monday, said 1,800 exhibitors from around the world will fill its "digital venue" this year -- a number that's down significantly from 4,000 in-person exhibitors last year.
The move will allow tech companies from countries who've never attended before to take part in the online spectacle, but could also make it harder for smaller companies to get noticed without a physical showroom booth to stumble upon.
Key innovations from Samsung just unveiled include:
- The latest developments in robotics:
- Bot Care: Samsung Bot Care is designed to use AI to recognize and respond to your behavior. It will be able to act as both a robotic assistant and companion, helping to take care of the details in your life.
- Bot Handy: Samsung Bot™ Handy will rely on advanced AI to recognize and pick up objects of varying sizes, shapes and weights, to help with house chores like cleaning up messy rooms or sorting out the dishes after a meal.
- JetBot 90 AI+: This new robotic vacuum cleaner uses LiDAR technology - the same technology as self-driving cars - to identify and classify objects to decide the best cleaning path. This allows the JetBot 90 AI+ to avoid cables and small objects, while still cleaning hard-to-reach corners in your home.
- BESPOKE 4-Door Flex: This new customizable fridge allows consumers to choose from a variety of configurations and styles to completely personalize their living spaces. It features changeable panels that come with a choice of colors and materials allowing consumers to adjust their fridge for form and function.
- 110” MICRO LED TV: This new TV features self-lit inorganic LED with a slim and nearly bezel-less Infinity Screen design, with 4Vue - a brand new feature that allows viewers to comfortably watch up to four different content sources simultaneously on one screen
- Neo QLED TV: A whole new display technology available on 4K and 8K TVs, features Google Duo so you can experience video calls on the big screen and Samsung Health and Smart Trainer, which transforms the home into a personal gym and analyzes posture in real time, just like a personal trainer.
- Galaxy Chromebook 2: The 2-in-1 Galaxy Chromebook 2 boasts the first-ever QLED display on a Chromebook, it features reliable hardware and seamless integration into the Galaxy and Google ecosystems at a more accessible price.
The CES runs from January 11-14, 2021. You can follow along by clicking, here.
