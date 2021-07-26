iMac users have been waiting for a new 27-inch model, and by all accounts, that wait might continue until 2022.

Making the rounds today on social media, reports from @dylandkt, are reports that claim the high-end iMacs won't be available any sooner than next year.

Why? In-house competition.

It seems Apple's MacBook Pro 16-inch and 14-inch have been delayed, because of supply issues with the Mini-LED panels.

Apple reportedly doesn't want the products competition with each other -- so the iMac 27 is being pushed back to give the MacBook Pro more time on the market.

It's important to note that while corroborating with earlier reports on Bloomberg, the news has not been confirmed by Apple.

The tech giant has been working on a larger iMac, with in-house processors for some time. It's said to have several changes that debuted in the latest 24-inch model like a thinner overall design, studio quality microphones and more powerful processors replacing Intel -- either the M1X or M2X

We won't know when Apple is going to actually launch its next MacBook until it actually does.

As for the price, if it is just a larger version of the current 24-inch iMac, a starting price of $1,799 would be expected. If it is a true successor to the iMac Pro, don’t be surprised if it hovers somewhere around the $4,999 Apple used to charge for that device.