There's an app for everything, including alcohol now. A new smartphone app from Alabama’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board lets you browse for booze in its stores. Just search for Alabama Beverage Online Services, or AL-Boss.

Once you’ve downloaded the app you can search for the closest store near your location, see available products on every ABC store shelf…by category, name or bottle size…even learn about upcoming tastings and limited releases.

"This launch is the next step in our goal to continually provide a better shopping experience for our customers,” ABC Administrator Mac Gipson said. "We live in a mobile world where people expect to quickly and easily find information. AL-BOSS addresses our customers’ most important shopping needs."

On the app you can create your own profile, where you can save your favorite items and stores. The app joins a host of others related to alcohol...mostly to stop drinking or keep tabs on your drinking for health reasons.

The app is a free download for people 21 and older.