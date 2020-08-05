It's called COVIDWISE; a new pandemic app to tell you whether you've just been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
The tech is the brain child of Apple and Google, created for public health agencies trying to contain the spread of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Virginia became the first state in the U.S. to roll it out.
The app, developed by SpringML, based in Pleasanton, California, relies on Bluetooth wireless technology to detect when someone who downloaded the app has spent time near another app user who later tests positive for the virus. Those who test positive can anonymously notify others to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Instead of recording someone’s geographic location, the app tracks proximity — by keeping an encrypted record of when two phones send short-range signals to one other.
“It doesn’t know where you are. It just knows the distance, it just knows how strong the proximity was,” said Suresh Soundararajan, the Virginia health department’s chief information technology officer.
The department will verify positive test results and issue app users who want to report them a pin number tied to their lab records in order to prevent malicious actors from sharing false positives.
People who receive a warning of possible exposure can seek advice from the health department or their doctor.
On a daily basis, your phone downloads a list of all the anonymous tokens associated with positive COVID-19 cases and checks them against the list of anonymous tokens it has encountered in the last 14 days.
The more people who have the app, the better it works, which is raising concerns about privacy. Government officials say the app doesn't track or store personal information.
Alabama launched a closed pilot for its own exposure notification app, called GuideSafe, this week. The pilot is open to anyone in the state with an .edu email address. It’s part of the state’s return-to-campus plans, said University of Alabama at Birmingham president Ray Watts.
Download the COVIDWISE app iPhone App Store or Android Google Play Store.
