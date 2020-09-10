It can manage your calendar, play music, even re-order your favorite products. Now Amazon’s Alexa is getting a new enabled printing feature.
Echo device owners can use voice commands to print common items, like their Alexa to-do lists, recipes, weekly calendars, educational content for kids and even some games. Just say, “Alexa, print a crossword puzzle,” “Alexa, or print a first grade addition worksheet.
Some of the printable content comes from Alexa itself, like your to-do list or shopping list, for example — things that people still often want to have jotted down on a piece of paper.
The Alexa Print feature can be enabled by voice or set up in the Alexa app by choosing “Add Devices” then selecting “Printer.”
Alexa works with most IPP-enabled network connected printers manufactured by HP, Brother, Canon, and Epson. To check if your printer is compatible with Alexa, say “Alexa, discover my printer.”
By default, your printer is set to the Amazon recommended reorder point - it will place a reorder or notify you when you have approximately 20% ink or toner remaining. You can customize your automatic reorder or low inventory notification point by opening your Device Settings, tapping “Notification and Reorder Settings”, and selecting “Percentage”. Use the slider to choose the reorder point that meets your needs.
Alexa Print isn’t just about helping Echo owners easily print things, it’s also a way to generate additional e-commerce sales by tapping into the increased work-from-home and distance learning activity now taking place as the pandemic continues.
Fore more information on Alexa Print, click here to be taken to the company's webpage.
