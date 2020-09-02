It's a program amazon first announced in 2013. The company vowing to use drones to make deliveries in 30 minutes or less.
On Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration approved an air carrier certificate -- which must be held before a company begins drone deliveries.
Amazon says it will use the approval to begin to test deliveries, but declined to say when or where the tests will take place.
Social distancing concerns during the pandemic have increased interest in using robots for delivery, but the technologies aren't ready yet for widespread use.
The FAA is also still developing regulations needed for drone use, such as remote identification.
David Carbon, who took the lead on Amazon's drone program in March, called the certification an important step and says, "We will continue to develop and refine our technology to fully integrate delivery drones into the airspace, and work closely with the FAA and other regulators around the world to realize our vision of 30 minute delivery."
Amazon is the third drone delivery company to receive the certification from the FAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.