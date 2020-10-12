Get ready for some crazy deals! Amazon Prime Day deals will go live starting 2:00 a.m. Tuesday and run through Wednesday, October 14.
Analysts expect the annual event to net huge profits. Prime Day is usually in the summer. But Amazon delayed it due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
This year, Amazon has created a new “watch this deal” button, which enables customers to set an alert to be notified when specific products go on sale. This button is only available on Amazon’s mobile app. To compete, Target and Walmart are offering sales events this week also.
BBB Scam Alert
But with the deals...comes the potential for scams. That's right a warning from the Better Business Bureau Serving Central & South Alabama that cybercriminals plan to use the sale shopping sprint as a way to cash in on you.
The Better Business Bureau says ahead of the sale, con artists are posing as Amazon employees, calling people and asking for information about their account.
Amazon says they will never reach out to customers for personal information.
The BBB also says, beware of phishing scams after the sale is over. You’ll start to receive text messages or emails saying, "Hey, your shipment is on the way and go ahead, click here to verify."
DON'T DO IT
The BBB says once you click on those links, you'll likely be redirected to some sort of malware.
How to Spot this Scam:
Be skeptical of email and unsolicited calls. Some departments at Amazon will call customers, but Amazon will never ask you to disclose or verify sensitive personal information or offer you a refund you do not expect. Amazon will never ask you to make a payment outside of their website and will never ask you for remote access to your device.
- Ignore unsolicited messages that ask for personal information. Amazon will also never send you an unsolicited message that asks you to provide sensitive personal information, such as your tax ID, bank account number or credit card information.
- Ignore calls for immediate action. Scammers try to get you to act before you think by creating a sense of urgency. Don't fall for it.
- Beware of requests to pay via wire transfer, prepaid debit card or CashApp (such as MoneyPak, iTunes or similar cards). These are almost always a sign of fraud.
- Report it to Amazon. Any customer that receives a questionable email or call from a person impersonating an Amazon employee report them to Amazon customer service. Amazon investigates these complaints and will takes action, if warranted.
Shipment Delays?
And it's not just scams on the rise to look out for. There could also be a delay in shipments. FOX10 News has received complaints about Amazon shipments already behind that two-day promise.
News Anchor Lenise Ligon reached out to Amazon twice. The first response said they would look into it. However, there's been no response to the follow up on that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.