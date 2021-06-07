Would you share your internet with a total stranger? You might be doing just that with the launch of a new feature from Amazon.

Amazon's new Sidewalk feature is set to go live, Tuesday, June 8, 2021 on Echo and Ring devices. It automatically shares your internet connection with your neighbors.

Under the frequently asked questions section, when addressing why customers should participate the company states: Amazon Sidewalk helps your devices get connected and stay connected. For example, if your Echo device loses its wifi connection, Sidewalk can simplify reconnecting to your router.

For select Ring devices, you can continue to receive motion alerts from your Ring Security Cams and customer support can still troubleshoot problems even if your devices lose their wifi connection.

Sidewalk can also extend the working range for your Sidewalk-enabled devices, such as Ring smart lights, pet locators or smart locks, so they can stay connected and continue to work over longer distances.

For now the following devices will have Sidewalk automatically turned on (unless you opt out) to act as an internet gateway:

Ring Floodlight Cam 2019

Ring Spotlight Cam Wired 2019

Ring Spotlight Cam Mount 2019

Echo 3rd Gen and newer

Echo Dot 3rd Gen and newer

Echo Dot for Kids 3rd Gen and newer Amazon says its sidewalk feature has layers security to protect personal information, but users have the option to turn it off. To enable or disable Amazon Sidewalk, use the Alexa app.

Open the Alexa app Open More and select Settings. Select Account Settings. Select Amazon Sidewalk. Turn Amazon Sidewalk On or Off for your account.

To read more about the feature and how to disable it for Ring devices, click here.