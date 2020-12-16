It's one of those games that's pretty popular...setting social media ablaze when it hit the Nintendo Switch.
Among Us...now ready for download.
It's a murder mystery game set in space. The game features a crew of adorable astronauts working together to maintain their spaceship and return home.
The twist? One of the crewmembers is an alien impostor attempting to sabotage the rest of the crew.
Already available on PC and mobile, the Switch version will feature cross-platform play, as well as online and local multiplayer with up to 10 players.
The game requires Switch owners to subscribe to its Switch Online service, which starts at $3.99 a month.
InnerSloth, released "Among Us" in 2018. It didn't cause much of a stir at the time, although it grew popular in countries such as South Korea and Brazil.
It wasn't until this summer that the game took off in the United States, when a Twitch streamer with a fanbase of 2.8 million viewers began playing.
"Among Us" will be playable on local Wi-Fi or online multiplayer, so gamers can play together in person or find others on the internet. AmThe game relies on players talking to each other to discuss who the killers might be, so Nintendo Switch players may find themselves having to type on on their devices frequently to keep the conversation going.
