After a four year hiatus, Yik Yak is back.

The controversial anonymous messaging app posting the "hello, remember me" message on Twitter. With a link to download too.

Yik Yak was quite popular among high-school and college-aged students when it launched in 2013. Around its peak popularity the app was reportedly valued at around $400 million dollars!

It allows users to connect with others within five miles of their location (called your "herd.")

Before the app was shut down in 2017 it was plagued with posts filled with bullying, harassment and threats.

Much of the apps functionality remains the same with the anonymity and messaging radius; with the exception of an emoji-themed aesthetic.

In the description on its app store, it reads: "Inside the app, your identity is a secret. This makes it fun and easy to jump into conversations without societal labels!"

To get started, all you need to do is verify your humanity with a valid U.S. phone number. When you post a message (called a "yak") it's then visible to your herd.

You can upvote or downvote yaks to show your like or dislike of the content! Notifications make it easy to keep up to date with activity.

The return of Yik Yak comes as lawmakers have cracked down on social media platforms’ content moderation policies.

The relaunch is said to include a section outlining community “guardrails,” as well as mental health and safety resources.

New unidentified owners acquired the rights to Yik Yak earlier this year. In a post Monday, Yik Yak said users who make threats or bully others could face an immediate ban.