Two students with an interest in investing are off to an impressive start with their new enterprise.

As a teen, the stock market intrigued Harrison Martindale. "Really, don't wait to begin investing because compound interest is your friend as a teenager."

Martindale is a junior finance student -- mentors paired him with Luke Moberly, a Lincoln High Graduate who's an app developer and coder.

"Right now our product is focused on about 13 to 17-year-olds," explained Moberly, Student Entrepreneur.

Luke took a gap year during the pandemic before heading to Stanford University, affording the time he needed to build his idea.

"We need to figure out I guess the new product features what people are interested in, what they want to see next," Moberly said.

Over the course of eight months the two pulled together a team, mostly over Zoom, to solve a problem.

"When I went to open my TD Ameritrade account, I think I was 16 at that age, it took two weeks of paperwork and phone calls just to open that account. It took even longer to open a Roth IRA through Vanguard," said Martindale.

So leaning on dozens of mentors, they built a financial tech firm call Bumper. It's an easy on-boarding investment app for teenagers with built-in parent supervision.

"The parent has oversight over the portfolio the entire time so they know exactly what their teenager is investing in and they can also approve or deny every individual trade request."

There's no borrowing money for trades, no option trading or day trading. The GenZ friendly format has tons of educational snippets.

"That walk you through trades that give you a core understanding of how investing works, and how to really begin," Martindale explained.

Scott Henderson is one of their mentors. He's with NMotion start-up accelerator in Lincoln.

His firm picked Luke out of thousands of applicants as an entrepreneur with promise, "He's one of ten companies we're launching and growing here in Nebraska."

NMotion gave Luke $100,000 to launch the company.

"I was very overwhelmed. I had like never seen anywhere close to that amount of money in my life and so it was very surreal you know, to see six digits in the bank account," Moberly expressed.

"We're investing in founders and we work alongside them to unpack ideas that could be a whole new category creating companies. We are looking for potential and coachability and Luke had it all," Henderson, Mentor, NMotion Managing Director, added.

Bumper is live on-line -- partnered with a brokerage firm and making trades. It offers about 2200 securities on the platform, all of them are either blue chip stocks.

"Being able to make a disruption is kind of what we want to do," Martindale explained.

It's a start-up that's changing the landscape of investing, and how Nebraska grows talent at a young age.

"People are investing in the best and brightest talent, finding ways to support them so they can come up with the companies and build the companies for the future, " Henderson said.

To learn more about the teen investing app, you can go to their website at JoinBumper.com.