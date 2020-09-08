June 29, 2007. Do you remember the time? It's when Apple dropped the first iPhone. The price back then was about $499. Don't count on getting the latest iPhone for that cost though.
While there isn't any specific information from Apple on pricing, reportedly the tech company is getting ready to unveil four new versions of the iPhone 12.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be streamed on its website from its campus in Cupertino, California on September 15.
The invitation sent to reporters included the phrase "time flies" fueling speculation about a new and less expensive apple watch that will reportedly include new blood oxygen monitoring and improved sleep tracking.
But Apple is also said to release a smaller homepod, and new Apple-branded over-ear headphones, which is expected to be offered in a premium version and a fitness-oriented model with more breathable fabrics.
Still much of the noise is over the latest design of the iPhone. The iPhone first launched in June of 2007. Certainly a lot has changed with the smartphone over the years.
The new iPhone is expected to represent a notable overhaul, bringing 5G connectivity, a fresh design, new size options, and better performance, according to reports.
Apple did not immediately return a request for comment.
The company has been widely expected to unveil an iPhone 12 with 5G capabilities this fall — analysts expect the 5G iPhone to generate a "super-cycle" of device upgrades, potentially prompting millions of people to buy the new device.
But iPhone fans may not want to get their hopes up too high for next week.
There have been questions for months about whether supply chain issues caused by the pandemic would delay the release of the new iPhone. Apple has already said new iPhone's will be shipped slightly later than usual this year.
