Apple showing off and big time! The tech company promising a spring loaded annual product launch, and it did not disappoint its fans.

The highly anticipated updated iPad pro is faster and now features 5G capability and a thunderbolt port so it can connect to external monitors.

The updated iMac has touch ID for the first time, which allows users to unlock their computer, easily switch users and even make payments. For users still working from home, there's an improved camera! 1080p with auto white balance, noise reduction, and tone mapping to make you look better, plus a new mic designed to reduce feedback noise so you sound better, too.

That’s not all.

Apple unveiled "Airtag," which uses bluetooth technology to help you find your keys, your wallet, your laptop or even your car.

Finally, Apple didn't forget the new iPhone 12 which goes on sale starting this Friday, April 23rd. It offers a color scheme available for the first time...purple.

In addition, iPhone users will soon be able to unlock their smartphones without needing to remove their face masks, but first they'll need an Apple Watch.

Face ID typically recognizes when someone is wearing a mask and triggers the passcode entry screen to appear. Now, an iPhone will be able to communicate with a synced Apple Watch when the phone is raised to use Face ID.

And it wouldn't be a significant software update without the inclusion of more emojis. Among the new additions: a heart on fire, a face with swirly eyes, the ability for both women and men to have beards.