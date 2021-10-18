Apple taking its loyal customers constructive feedback to heart and giving its MacBook computers a complete do-over.

On Monday, the tech giant gave the world a look at its second batch of new products.

The virtual unveiling featured Apple's new AirPods, and two high-end MacBook Pro laptops powered by its next-generation silicon chip.

The laptops use Apple's new in-house M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, promising 70% more speed and efficiency than its last M1 chip.

They also feature longer-lasting batteries, an advanced front-facing camera and the return of the HDMI port and SD card slot.

The upgraded MacBooks also feature an upgraded keyboard and physical function buttons to replace the touch bar.

The Pro comes in two sizes: 16 inches and for the first time a 14-inch model.

The 14-inch starts at $1,999 and the 16-inch starts at $2,499.

AirPods

The entry-level AirPods (3rd generation) have spatial audio, better sound quality, and are boast six-hours of listening time. The updated AirPods feature a new contour design with a shorter stem and a force sensor for more intuitive control of music and phone calls. Both the AirPods and their charging case are also sweat-resistant for workouts.

They cost $176 and go on sale October 26.

