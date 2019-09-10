Apple's new iPhones will resemble recent models, but with better cameras and new colors.
The most-expensive models, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, will now have three cameras on the back, including a new, wider-angle one to squeeze more of the landscape into the picture. They start at $1,000, the same as before.
The cheaper model called the iPhone 11 will start at $700, down from $750 for the iPhone XR. It now gets two lenses instead of one. The lower price reverses a trend in which premium phones get more expensive as people upgrade them less often.
The new phones come out Sept. 20.
Apple unveiled the new phones, along with a new iPad and Apple Watch, at a product event Tuesday at its Cupertino, California.
Apple Watch Series 5
The Series 5 Watch, like the one before it, will come in two options: GPS or GPS + cellular.
It features an always-on display for the first time, meaning it will dim but never turn completely off while it's running.
Brightness will be reduced when the wearer lowers their wrist, and it will come back to life with a raise or tap, Apple says.
The Series 5 Watch uses a low-temperature polysilicone and oxide display (LTPO), ultra-low power display driver, efficient power management integrated circuit and new ambient light sensor to ensure the best possible battery life.
According to Apple, it will hold its charge for up to 18 hours.
iPad
The Cupertino company also showed off the latest in its line of iPads during the event on Tuesday, taking the wraps off the 7th generation model.
It comes after the firm 'revamped our entire lineup,' Cook said on stage, noting it has been 'a huge year for iPad.'
The new iPad features a number of upgrades and new features, including a bigger, 10.2-inch Retina Display with a resolution of 3.5 million pixels.
It runs on an A10 fusion chip that is 'two times faster than the top-selling PC,' the firm says.
And, a smart connector will allow you to hook up to a full sized keyboard - a first for the lower-end models.
The newest iPad also has a redesigned home screen meant to optimize multitasking, offering the ability to switch between apps on the side bar or fan them out to pick from the bunch.
The new Photos app also seeks to improve the video-editing experience.
The 7th generation iPad features a 100 percent recycled aluminium casing, the firm added.
It's now available for pre-order starting at $329 - or $299 for educators - and will begin shipping at the end of the month.
Apple Arcade
Shifting away from hardware, Apple kicked off the event with a look at its upcoming gaming service, Apple Arcade.
Apple Arcade will exist as a new tab in the App Store, and subscribers will have unlimited access to its library, which will be continually updating.
It will launch with over 100 titles from popular game-makers, including Konami, Capcom, and Annapurna, starting with Frogger, Shinsekai into the Depths, and Sayonara Wild Hearts.
New games are also expected to be added in the coming weeks, the firm says.
Games will be available through Apple Arcade will be playable on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV, and they can be played offline.
The service will also allow up to six family members to access one subscription using Family Sharing.
Apple Arcade will be available on the App Store Sept 19, followed by iPadOS and tvOS on Sept 30 and macOS Catalina in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.