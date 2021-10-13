The ongoing chip shortage could make the sought after iPhone 13 even harder to get.

Apple's goal of manufacturing 90 million iPhones by the end of 2021 has been cut by about 11% due to the chip shortage.

The company now reportedly expects to produce about 10 million less...making the already hard to find iPhone 13s even more sought after.

The chip is reportedly an important component in the device said to control the phones face ID laser ray, USB connectivity, wireless power and more.

Apple is one of the world's largest chip buyers. In September, Apple launched four new iPhone 13 models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Pre-orders started on 17 September and started shipping on 24 September.

Smartphone makers like Apple - some of the biggest chip purchasers in the world - have been severely impacted, but also other sectors like the car industry and the makers of video game consoles. Semiconductor makers' plants are currently working flat-out to meet demand.