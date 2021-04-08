Apple expanding its popular "Find My iPhone" app to include other companies' products.

The app will allow users to track and locate compatible objects like e-bikes from VanMoof, wireless earbuds from Belkin, and an item finder from Chipolo.

The company saying more manufacturers and devices will be coming online soon.

Users can to see where they left their ride, their earbuds at the gym, their backpack, and more. The missing belongings will be listed in the new Items tab within the Find My app.

The app of course isn't new for iPhone, iPad, or Mac users who have been using the technology to locate their missing Apple devices, as well as keep up with friends and family, all while protecting user privacy.

If a user ever lost their Apple device, the Find My app allows them to locate it on a map, play a sound to pinpoint its location, put it in Lost Mode to lock it immediately, and display a message with a contact number; it also lets them remotely erase the device in case it has fallen into the wrong hands. Even if they can’t or don’t connect to the internet.

The Find My network is a crowdsourced network of hundreds of millions of Apple devices that use Bluetooth wireless technology to detect missing devices or items nearby, and report their approximate location back to the owner. The entire process is said to be end-to-end encrypted and anonymous, so no one else, not even Apple or the third-party manufacturer, can view a device’s location or information.