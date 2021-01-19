An old iPhone feature may be making a comeback. Apple is reportedly thinking about bringing back Touch ID.
The fingerprint sensor went away in 2017 as apple started phasing out iPhone home buttons.
But the tech giant is now testing a version of Touch ID that would live under the iPhone’s display, according to a report from Bloomberg.
Face ID has frustrated users over the past year as they've worn masks during the pandemic. But the next generation of iPhones would give user the option of how they’d like to unlock their phones.
If Apple does bring Touch ID back, it will exist alongside Face ID.
Smartwatch might detect COVID
And speaking of Apple -- what if your smartwatch could tell you if you have COVID-19 before you even knew you had the virus?
A new study has shown that Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin and other devices can detect Covid-19 even before the wearer has a clue they’re infected.
Smartwatches are increasingly effective as health monitoring devices, with the latest models offering metrics such as blood oxygen level measurements, and subtle changes in your heartbeat.
One of the early signs of a COVID-19 infection is inflammation in infected areas of the body. And when inflammation begins, the body responds by slightly altering blood flow. That change in blood flow can be seen in slight changes to a person's heartbeat, detectable via smart watches like the one from Apple. By noting a person's heartbeat over long periods of time, a smart watch can determine a normal baseline for the person wearing the watch. And when a sudden prolonged change happens, such as sustained heart rate variability, the device can detect that, too.
In the test at Mount Sinai, almost 300 volunteers were asked to wear the smart watch full-time and also to install a watch app that specifically looked for sustained changes in their heartbeat. The researchers found that the watches were able to identify two-thirds of those people who were infected an average of seven days before the volunteers noticed any symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.