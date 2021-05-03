Your smart watch might be getting a whole lot smarter.

Get this...future versions of the Apple Watch may be able to measure blood sugar, blood pressure and blood alcohol levels.

The new watches are expected to peak interest in customers such as those with type 2 diabetes, who may need to test their blood sugar several times a day.

U.K. Company Rockley Photonics, which makes sensors for wearable products, will reportedly be working on the chipsets needed for such health monitoring features.

The company said its products are designed for several uses, including medical devices to track blood pressure, body temperature, blood glucose, blood alcohol and blood oxygen levels.

The tech company is expected to deliver the devices in the first half of next year. It's unknown, however, if the new health features will be included in the Apple Watch 7, which is scheduled to be revealed this fall.

The Apple Watch 6 can read blood oxygen levels and check your heart rhythm and heart rate. The latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Watch Active2, can monitor your blood pressure, once calibrated with a traditional blood pressure measuring cuff.

No word on pricing, or battery life.