Apple's latest software update is now available, and it's packed with features to help people better focus, connect with others on facetime and keep track of medical records.

Apple first showed off the new tools for iOS 15 in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference.

Among the biggest updates for iPhone and iPad users can be found in Facetime.

Facetime group mode now supports a grid view that allows people to see more faces at the same time and lets users listen to music or watch streaming services together during a call.

Apple has also added features such as the ability to blur backgrounds on facetime and put users in focus, similar to the portrait mode.

There's also a new tool called "focus" that encourages users to select what kinds of notifications they want to receive, and from whom, at certain times of day.

The health app now supports vaccine status and test results. Users can upload their COVID-19 vaccination status to the Health app and then generate a vaccination card in Apple Wallet to be shown to businesses, venues, restaurants and more now requiring vaccines for entry.

The update comes weeks after Apple issued an emergency security update to close a spyware flaw that allowed hackers to infect anyone's iPhone, iPad, computer, or Apple Watch without so much as a click.

The just released iOS 15 also lets you store your driver’s license in your digital wallet.

Despite all the brand new features, some tech industry experts say you might want to wait before you download the latest update, as they argue the beta version of any software update is bound to have some bugs.