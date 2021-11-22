Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Chances are you have already started thawing the turkey.
From the turkey, to the mashed potatoes, stuffing, and cranberry sauce -- the key to any successful feast is preparation...and good recipes of course.
Three apps to help save you time and your sanity! Butterball Cookbook, Thanksgiving: A Bon Appetit Manual, and Epicurious.
Butterball has redesigned its Cookbook Plus app giving Turketarians cooking tools like conversion charts and substitution lists, how-to videos; how-to choose the right turkey, how-to roast it and carve it, and Butterball’s helpful cooking calculator to find out just how long it takes to thaw and cook that Thanksgiving Day turkey.
Thanksgiving: A Bon Appetit Manual says it has everything you need to make Thanksgiving the greatest meal of the year. Essential recipes for the main event -- from how to spatchcock a turkey, to creating a simple brine, or a guide to the best stuffing. There's hundreds of make ahead recipes to share, plus advice and quick tips from the pros.
If you're having a friendsgiving party Epicurious has you covered. You can build your own custom Thanksgiving menu based on the vibe of your celebration -- easy and low stress or everything extra! You can pick gluten free recipes and whether you want adult beverages, or appetizers. Answer a few questions and it will create the menu complete with instructions.
Now all that's left is to finish off that shopping list. Let's just hope everything's in stock. Pun intended :)
All of the above applications are a free download for Android or Apple devices. If you're looking for plant based recipes Yummly and Forks over Knives are great sources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.