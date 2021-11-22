Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Chances are you have already started thawing the turkey.

From the turkey, to the mashed potatoes, stuffing, and cranberry sauce -- the key to any successful feast is preparation...and good recipes of course.

Three apps to help save you time and your sanity! Butterball Cookbook, Thanksgiving: A Bon Appetit Manual, and Epicurious.

Butterball has redesigned its Cookbook Plus app giving Turketarians cooking tools like conversion charts and substitution lists, how-to videos; how-to choose the right turkey, how-to roast it and carve it, and Butterball’s helpful cooking calculator to find out just how long it takes to thaw and cook that Thanksgiving Day turkey.

Thanksgiving: A Bon Appetit Manual says it has everything you need to make Thanksgiving the greatest meal of the year. Essential recipes for the main event -- from how to spatchcock a turkey, to creating a simple brine, or a guide to the best stuffing. There's hundreds of make ahead recipes to share, plus advice and quick tips from the pros.

If you're having a friendsgiving party Epicurious has you covered. You can build your own custom Thanksgiving menu based on the vibe of your celebration -- easy and low stress or everything extra! You can pick gluten free recipes and whether you want adult beverages, or appetizers. Answer a few questions and it will create the menu complete with instructions.

Now all that's left is to finish off that shopping list. Let's just hope everything's in stock. Pun intended :)

All of the above applications are a free download for Android or Apple devices. If you're looking for plant based recipes Yummly and Forks over Knives are great sources.