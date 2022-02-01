Fox10 News is answering your questions about the coronavirus. The latest ask a COVID question wants to know, “If you recently had COVID-19 and you were in close contact with someone who just got a positive test...will your antibodies protect you from being a carrier?”

Dr. Daren Scroggie, Infirmary Health Chief Medical Informatics Officer says it depends on the timing, but in general you would not be a carrier.

"With recent infection, you have built up antibodies in your blood and nasal area. These protect you from infection and neutralize any virus you are exposed to, Dr. Scroggie explains.

However, he adds, "Over time the levels of these antibodies decline, and during that time, you can have the virus in your nose and transmit it until the antibody levels come up again."

But that's where booster shots come into play. "the booster vaccinations cause the antibody levels to increase and that is how they protect from infection, hospitalization and death.

If you have a question, FOX10 News will deliver the answers. Email your question to Covid19@fox10tv.Com.