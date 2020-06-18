The Alabama School of Mathematics and Science is taking an innovative approach to summer programming. The school typically hosts the AIMS summer camp on their campus, but due to COVID-19, the camp was cancelled. Instead, ASMS is bringing their camp to the homes of students and families throughout the state. The school is launching the ASMS 2020 Online Summer Camp.
Rising 6th through 12th graders can sign up to participate in online interactive, STEM-based courses led by ASMS instructors from July 13 – July 24. Students can choose from a number of coursesincluding Cryptography, Geology of Minecraft, Science of Supervillains, Java Basics, Number Theory, and even ACT test preparation. Courses will take place for one hour three times a week with engaging activities assigned in between. The cost will be $100 per course.
“Quality, engaging, and fun-filled STEM learning can take place even when students are not in a traditional classroom. ASMS wants to bring its well-known educational brand to homes throughout the state and show kids how awesome and exciting learning can be!” says ASMS Director of Admissions and Outreach Ken Robinson.
Registration for the camp is now open and closes on Sunday, July 12. To register or for more information about the program, students and families can visit the school’s website at: https://www.asms.net/summer-camp/online-summer-camp-2020/
