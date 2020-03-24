AT&T Offers Savings to Schools to Support eLearning for their Students

With the COVID-19 virus having unprecedented impacts on our society and keeping millions of students and teachers home for the foreseeable future, AT&T is stepping up to enable virtual classrooms across America.
The company announcing today that it's offering schools a way to save on unlimited wireless broadband connectivity for students. Through May 22nd, qualified schools activating new lines on qualified data-only plans for school-issued tablets, 4G LTE-enabled laptops and hotspot devices will get the wireless data service at no cost for 60 days.
In an effort to help schools protect their students while online, AT&T says it will also make its AccessMyLAN available for qualified lines available at no cost for 60 days.
This service allows school administrators to manage the internet sites their students can access to help protect them from unsafe content and also to block malicious sites, malware and hacking attempts.
“We know that schools and universities across America are grappling with the impact of COVID-19, and that moving the classroom into the home requires access to the internet for all students,” said Mo Katibeh, EVP-chief marketing officer, AT&T Business. “This is an important step to help schools address the challenge. AT&T is committed to finding innovative ways to support education institutions during this public health crisis.”
Supporting eLearning Tools
Beyond helping schools meet the connectivity challenge, AT&T is directly supporting the development and deployment of eLearning resources. This includes launching a $10 million Distance Learning and Family Connections Fund to give parents, students and teachers tools they need for at-home learning. The fund launched with a $1M contribution to Khan Academy – to help them improve and expand online learning resources to meet the growing demand from parents, teachers and students.
Additionally, to help keep families connected during this uncertain time, AT&T is funding 60 days of free access and unlimited usage of Caribu, a video-calling application that allows family members to read, draw, and play games with one another while in distant locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.