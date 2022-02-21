As 5G service fully rolls out, cellphone carriers are beginning to shut down 3G service.

AT&T will be shutting down its third generation service Tuesday, February 22, 2022. This will force people with older phones to upgrade, as those that aren't at least 4G compatible will no longer be able to send calls or text messages.

Millions of devices, such as smoke alarms and personal emergency response systems, continue to depend on 3G, leaving countless older adults potentially without service.

Telecom companies have delayed this shutdown multiple times.

With AT&T's network shutting down Tuesday, February 22 -- Verizon and T-Mobile set to end 3G coverage later this year.

T-Mobile will retire the older 3G network acquired in the Sprint deal March 31, 2022. It will then shut down its own network July 1st, while Verizon plans to decommission 3G by December 31.

Check with your carrier to see if your affected.

Trump's New Social Media App Launches

Out with the old network and in with a new social media platform backed by former President Trump.

"Truth Social" available for download on Apple's app store, though access to the service appears limited for now.

The service, a Twitter-like application, is owned by Trump Media and Technology Group. Trump started the media company after leaving the White House.

Users who downloaded the app were greeted by a message inviting them to register for the service. The signup process, however, ended in a waitlist.

Trump is seeking to get back onto social media a year after being suspended by multiple mainstream platforms, including Facebook, twitter, and YouTube -- after the January 6th capitol breach.

Posts on the platform are referred to as "truths." Amplifications of a post are known as "retruths."