Tracking devices are used to keep tabs on a car, purse, wallet or computer. Now some beekeepers in California are using tracking systems to protect something they deem important: their beehives.

This time of year, beekeepers around the U.S. send billions of honeybees to California to rent them out to almond growers.

To make sure hives don't "disappear," beekeepers are turning to GPS tracking devices, surveillance cameras and other anti-theft technology to protect their colonies. For beekeepers, the loss of a hive means the loss of income from honey production and from future pollination.

Reels coming to Facebook

Meta is launching reels in Facebook...intensifying its rivalry against TikTok.

Meta is introducing the reels feature worldwide on Facebook, making it available for Android and Apple users in more than 150 countries.

The company is also adding new editing features to the Facebook version and expanding their ad options. Facebook reels users will be able to "remix" others videos, upload reels up to 60 seconds, and save drafts.

Meta will add more editing options in the upcoming months.