Black Friday might look a little different this month. Shoppers won't see the crowds inside stores like in years past, but there are still plenty of deals to be had.
Flipp not only aggregates all those paper store circulars, but it also highlights the best sales – including the ones on Black Friday. Simply browse by store, or type a word, like laptop, in the search window, to begin flipping through ads. It'll show you the best deals nearby. Got a loyalty card. Good. Flipp will also let you load your coupons to your digitized loyalty card to instantly save at checkout.
Moving on to Slickdeals, deal-sharing community with about 12 million users. Every online or retail deal discussed on forums is voted on by the community, and the hottest ones move up to the Popular Deals section. If you want to price-watch an item, you can sign up for "deal alerts" and be notified if such a bargain is posted.
Now another sweet way to save money on your holiday shopping is with Honey. It's actually a browser extension tool...that searches the Internet to bring you the best prices, including coupon codes across more than 30,000 websites. To get going, click to add Honey to your favorite web browser – Chrome, Safari, or Firefox – and shop online like you normally would. Honey will sense where and what you’re shopping for and let you know if it finds the best price elsewhere.
