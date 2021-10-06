A brain implant to treat depression. The technology was fitted to a woman only identified as Sarah more than a year ago.

Sarah is the first person to have had the experimental therapy.

She'd had a succession of failed treatments, including anti-depressants and electroconvulsive therapy in recent years.

The electrical implant sits in the skull and is wired to the brain to detect and treat severe depression. Researchers say it's customized to the patient and picks up red flags before the depression starts.

The FDA had already approved the NeuroPace device to treat epilepsy, but now a team of researchers at the University of California, San Francisco is testing whether the technology can also benefit people with severe depression.

The experimental study is described in Nature Medicine Journal.

Here’s how it works: By mapping out a depressed patient’s brain circuitry, researchers were able to identify biological markers that told them symptoms were coming, the implant then delivers a targeted electrical jolt to provide immediate relief in something like a cranial call and response.

Researchers don't yet know if the circuitry stays the same, or will need to be adjusted over time.

The surgery involves drilling small holes into the skull to fit the wires that would monitor and stimulate the patient's brain.

Sarah says after the surgery she woke up euphoric.

As promising as the news is some medical experts caution any surgical procedures carry risks.

Researchers want to see if they can recreate Sarah’s treatment with other patients, and possibly pave a road toward customizable, effective depression therapy for those who haven’t gotten relief from any other treatment.