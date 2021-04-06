Riddle me this...what does a teddy bear company and a video game conglomerate have in common?

Cuddles.

Get this, Build-A-Bear Workshop is partnering with Nintendo to create cuddly versions of two Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters for lovers of the critter-filled game.

Fans of the game are sure to be transported to an island paradise and ready for fun with these furry friends. This collection is said to be perfect for gamers and collectors of all ages!

You've got two Animal Crossing characters, Tom Nook and Isabelle, available exclusively online before they will be available in stores this summer.

The Build-A-Bear X Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection was released on April 6th, 2021 with the online waiting room opening at 9:30AM Central Time and sold out as of 1:30PM CT.

E3 2021: GAME ON.

It’s “Game On.” for E3, as The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) officially unveils plans for a reimagined, all-virtual E3 2021 that will engage video game fans everywhere. With early commitments from Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, Koch Media, and more to come, E3 2021 will take place June 12 through June 15.

Developers will be showcasing their latest news and games directly to fans around the world. The ESA will be working with media partners globally to help amplify and make this content available to everyone for free.

“For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer, while uniting the world through games,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA. “We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games.”