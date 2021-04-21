Buy groceries, with a scan of your palm!

Amazon is bringing a palm-scanning payment system to Whole Foods stores.

"Amazon One" allows shoppers to pay for items by placing their palm over a scanning device.

You need to set it up the first time by inserting your credit card. Then after scanning your palm biometrics at the kiosk, you can start paying with your palm instead. But you still have to scan your items.

"At Whole Foods Market, we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to improve the shopping experience for our customers," said Arun Rajan, senior vice president of technology and chief technology officer at Whole Foods Market, in a statement.

Shoppers will have a choice to enroll with just one palm or both. Two issues come to mind for some: security and privacy. About security, the company says when you hold your palm over the Amazon One device, the technology evaluates multiple aspects of your palm. Because no two palms are alike, they say, the technology takes the most distinct identifiers on your palm to create your palm signature.

As for privacy, Amazon says it's a highly secure system.

Customers can link their amazon one information to their main Amazon account to get prime discounts at Whole Foods.

The feature first rolled out in September and is in use at about a dozen Amazon stores. But this is the first Whole Foods it will be available in.

Initially, the feature will be available at Seattle-area Whole Foods stores, with plans to add more locations in the future.