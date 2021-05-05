First there was Bitcoin, then things seemed to get a bit more ridiculous with the Elon Musk-cosigned Dogecoin. Then came CumRocket, and now, Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin has dropped her own cryptocurrency: $CAT.

It seems that the roar around Tiger King — and the subsequent viral cast members that appeared in the show — has died down recently.

So, never one to stay out of the limelight, Baskin has made $CAT available to fans as a new altcoin. She explains that it’s not actually the same as the Bitcoin or Dogecoins we’ve begun using for trading and buying NFTs and so on, instead, it’s “not a currency for investment, but rather is a purr-ency of our fans to show their love for the cats.”

As if that’s not enough, this so-called “purr-ency” is aimed to be used by Baskin’s fans to access walks at her sanctuary, as well as to get merchandise and to buy access to speak with Baskin and her team.

Baskin said, “I’m investigating cryptocurrencies because I am concerned about the volume of U.S. dollars that are being printed and distributed with nothing to back them up.” She added, “I like the idea of putting the power of money in the hands of the people, rather than banks and governments.”

For those interested in buying into Carole Baskin’s $CAT cryptocurrency, head over to Rally.IO where it’s listed at $5 USD.