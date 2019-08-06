A new app gives parents the ability to see when their children have completed their chores and reward them when they are done.
The Chorez app was developed by a North Carolina couple to give kids and parents a little encouragement in the chore department.
As described, parents can use the app to customize their own list of chores. Then from there, each child can look at what chores are available each day and see how much they can earn once the work is completed.
The app takes the hassle out of follow-up by facilitating photo review and approval of chores -- kids just take a before and after picture of the jobs performed.
Parents pay their child with the push of a button within the app. The money is loaded onto a pre-paid MasterCard.
If you purchase the app, you will be granted full access to Premium Features at no charge for seven days. At the end of the trial period, if you do not cancel, a $59.99 purchase will be applied to your iTunes account.
Subscriptions will automatically renew unless cancelled at least 24 hours before your renewal date, which is one year from the subscription purchase date. You can cancel any time within the iTunes account settings.
To download click, https://chorez.co/
