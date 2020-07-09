After 50 years of drawing millions of visitors from around the world to the unassuming town of Scottsboro, Alabama, Unclaimed Baggage has unveiled its brand new e-commerce site.
The has earned national media attention for giving a second life to everything from unclaimed designer sunglasses and headphones, to iPads and heirloom watches. Now, the wide assortment of treasures is being made available on its website.
“Our customers have long requested an online version of our in-store shopping experience,” said Unclaimed Baggage CEO Bryan Owens. “We’re glad that as part of our 50th anniversary, shoppers are now able to experience the thrill of the hunt online.”
Like its 50,000-square-foot brick-and-mortar store, Unclaimed Baggage’s online shop features lost treasures that airlines and other travel businesses have been unable to reunite with their former owners. New items are added regularly to encourage customers to shop the site often from the comfort of their home.
Front and center on the site are a curated selection of “Weird and Wonderful Finds” that reflect the unique treasure hunting story of the brand. Fascinating items include everything from a pole spear for spearfishing to Bavarian Lederhosen leather shorts, a trumpet and exquisite jewelry.
In addition to traditional categories like apparel, shoes, fine jewelry, musical instruments, sporting goods, electronics and entertainment, shoppers can browse “Luxe Finds” (one showstopper: a diamond tennis bracelet for $8,720.99) and just unpacked “New Arrivals.”
Unclaimed Baggage also runs a philanthropic program called Reclaimed for Good. The initiative provides charities with millions of dollars’ worth of unsellable clothes, medical supplies and equipment, such as wheelchairs.
Reclaimed for Good’s Love Luggage initiative has also supported thousands of foster children by providing personalized suitcases to replace the garbage bags many typically use to transport their belongings.
Learn about Unclaimed Baggage at www.unclaimedbaggage.com.
