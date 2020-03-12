Remember the days of sitting around board games like Scrabble or Monopoly, playing a cards with your friends? Or better yet, leaning into a game of pinball controlled with two flippers?
Classics right?
Well, here’s the good news: you can still play them and right on a device you always have with you.
Smartphone gaming continues to grow, the most popular genre among adult seems to be classic games.
Taking note, Scopely launching Scrabble Go, featuring a reproduction of the word game you know and love – including the official game board, rules and dictionaries – along with tournament-style matches and customizable 3-D tiles. Rediscover what some consider the greatest word game of all time, now available worldwide on Android and iOS!
Fan of crossword puzzles? Find them and then some on the Puzzle Page app. Puzzle Page has a simple interface for tapping and typing your way through its collection of fun and challenging word, number and picture puzzles. Fast load times keep the game flowing.
Easy to pick up but difficult to put down, PinOut! turns pinball games on its ear. Tap the right side of the screen to activate the right flipper and the left side for the left flipper as you try to keep a ball from falling. But PinOut! adds a twist with a playing area that keeps expanding forward if you can bump the ball along, adding new ramps, bumpers and obstacles.
Lastly, Microsoft's Solitaire seems to be the most popular digital version of the card game – played by tens of millions of users – it collects the most popular solo games like: Klondike, Spider, FreeCell, and Pyramid.
