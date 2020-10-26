Cloud Gaming, Meet Facebook Gaming!
Facebook is diving further into games, announcing the launch of cloud gaming on its mobile and desktop platforms. So far the platform has five games: Asphalt 9:Legends by Ga,eloft; Mobile Legends: Adventure by Moonton; PGA Tour Golf Shootout by Concrete Software, Inc.; Solitaire: Arthur's Tale by Qublix Games; and and WWE SuperCard by 2K. In the coming weeks, Facebook says it will add Dirt Bike Unchained by Red Bull, and will continue to test new experiences and expand the games library.
No need to download because they stream right from the cloud. Just don't try looking for the games on any Apple devices. Facebook developed cloud games for Android alone, saying it's unsure of how to proceed on iOS.
Stating in a blog post even with Apple’s new cloud games policy, it doesn't know if launching on the App Store is a viable path.
“Of course, there is always the open Internet, so mobile browsers may wind up being an option, but there are limitations to what we can offer on Safari. While our iOS path is uncertain, one thing is clear. Apple treats games differently and continues to exert control over a very precious resource. Stay tuned as we work out the best way for people to play games when and how they want, regardless of what device they bought."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.