Cobra Kai isn't just a popular streaming series. Now you can step into the shoes of Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso, 34 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament.
In the new Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues video game, players choose a side, master their moves, and embrace destiny in an epic beat 'em up adventure.
The streaming series debuted on YouTube Red in 2018, but when it hit Netflix over the summer it took on a viral popularity.
The fight is in your hands now! The experience will cost you $39.99 and is available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4 and the Nintendo Switch.
•Two-Fold Storyline - Featuring an all-new storyline filled with unique cutscenes and dialog-choose to take control of Daniel and his students at Miyagi-Do Karate through a storyline campaign. Or select their rivals, Johnny Lawrence and his disciples at Cobra Kai to play their side of the story. Completing both sides of the campaign unveils an ultimate ending.
•RPG-Like Dojo Progression - Master 40 unique skills and upgrade your characters' stats as you karate your way through enemies.
•Character Swap System - Choose your Dojo then seamlessly swap between your favorite characters within, including Miyagi Do's Daniel, Robby, Sam and Demetri; or Cobra Kai's Johnny, Miguel, Hawk and Tory.
•Live the Cobra Kai Universe - Explore Los Angeles in the Karate Kid universe across 28 missions filled with characters and enemies from the show!
•Authentic Cobra Kai Experience - Featuring the voices of William Zabka, Ralph Macchio and other top-tier cast, along with an exclusive soundtrack from the creators of the Cobra Kai show.
