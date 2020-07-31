Interested in signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine trial? If so there are websites where you can check for clinical trails in your area.
Coronavirus Prevention Network is one of the sites where researchers are recruiting people for Phase 3 of clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine. There's also COVIDStudies.
As cases of the novel coronavirus continue to grow in the United States, researchers are hustling to design, test, and mass produce a vaccine that could bring some immunity.
Companies including Astra Zeneca, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna are in different stages and recruiting. Researchers are looking for a variety of people -- all genders, ages, ethnicities and even people with pre-existing health conditions.
Participants have to be at least 18, not pregnant or breast-feeding. Most trials pay about $50, which can add up to $500 to $1,200 for the full trial.
The volunteer screening involves a short online survey, consent form, and screening to ensure the health of the participant. Be sure to read about the potential side effects.
