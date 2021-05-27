A smartphone app in the works to check out your cough.

Not all coughs are the same, and this potential app wants to analyze different coughs for characteristics like volume, duration, and frequency.

Why? to help improve diagnostic predictions for the coronavirus.

Clinical testing through CoughMode is underway. Researchers are looking for people to "donate their coughs" to science. Users who install the app — can start it when they begin to cough and upload the sound to HealthMode. Your health will then be monitored with weekly questionnaires.

By matching cough sounds with other clinical data, the company hopes to build a database that can be used to better chart the course of the disease.

The theory is that a cough caused by coronavirus, which typically infects the lungs, is different from other kinds, such as those caused by an upper-respiratory infection or hay fever.

If the project is successful in identifying coronavirus infections, users may get alerts if the program detects a possibly troubling pattern to their coughing.

HealthMode’s apps, which were developed before the coronavirus outbreak, are typically used by pharmaceutical companies and laboratories conducting clinical trials or public health surveys.