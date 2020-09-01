COVID-19 contact tracing -- there's an app for that. Actually there is an updated app for that thanks to a Apple and Google.
The tech giants teamed up to develop push notifications that let iOS and Android users know if they might have been exposed to COVID-19. It's called exposure notification express.
Here's how it works: Using bluetooth, the app records when two or more smartphones come within a certain distance of each other. So if a person with the app ends up getting COVID-19, anyone else they came in contact with will get a notification that they may have been exposed.
Apple and Google say they do not use contract tracing to store users' location data.
Some states and a number of countries are already using the app-- but the new version means health agencies won't need to build a contact tracing app of their own in order to take advantage of the technology, which wasn't the case with the first version.
Apple device users will start getting alerts on Tuesday, while Google will begin rolling out Android changes within a month. You have to actively agree to start receiving the alerts and can opt-out at any time, the companies said.
Early studies suggested that 60% of people needed to enable contract tracing in order for mobile apps to be effective in helping to contain an outbreak. Apple and Google said that exposure notifications can be effective at much lower levels of adoption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.