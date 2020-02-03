Facebook says it's working to help limit the spread of misinformation and harmful content about the coronavirus and will focus on providing helpful information to people.
Facebook's head of health said in a post that the social media platform's third-party fact-checkers are reviewing content and debunking false claims related to the coronavirus.
Facebook is also removing content with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been flagged by global health organizations and local health authorities. That effort is particularly focused on claims designed to discourage treatment or taking appropriate precautions.
Apple Temporarily Closes Stores in China
The coronavirus could affect the tech products that show up on your doorstep.
Most of the popular best-selling products, like the Apple iPhone, iPad and Amazon Echo speakers, are assembled in Shenzhen and Hengyang, China, not the Wuhan area, where the virus has broken out.
Apple is temporarily closing its 42 stores in mainland China, one of its largest markets, as a new virus spreads rapidly and the death toll there rose to 259 on Saturday.
The iPhone maker said in a statement it was closing stores, corporate offices and contact centers in China until Feb. 9 "out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts."
China is the company's third biggest market in terms of sales behind the United States and Europe and it is also where most iPhones and other devices are made.
