Craigslist finally has its own official app for the iPhone and iPad. It just took a while for it to happen, considering the site first hit the scene in 1995.
Matching its website, Craigslist dropping an app that features a no-frills, simple design. The app features the well-known Craiglist peace symbol in purple.
In the app description, Craigslist notes users can save posts and searches as well as set up alerts in addition to posting, editing, and renewing ads in the app.
There have been other Craiglist apps for iOS and Android over the years, including officially licensed ones.
The official Craigslist app is a free download for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.