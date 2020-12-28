It's safe to say things did not go as planned for the makers of Cyberpunk 2077.
The most anticipated game of the year...now wrapped in problems.
Players role-play as a nomad, a street kid or a corporate employee who journeys around Night City completing quests in a world dominated by corporations.
It features V — a customizable male or female character — who has a malware-infected biochip in his or her head. That malware takes the form of Johnny Silverhand, voiced by actor Keanu Reeves.
But a lot of people jumping into the Cyberpunk 2077 world on consoles found the game riddled with bugs...with little resemblance to what was promised by developers...sparking a class action lawsuit alleging the company lied about the game's unfinished state to protect stock prices.
Gamers and reviewers pointing to the software being virtually unplayable for those with current generation PlayStation 4 and Xbox consoles; prompting Sony and Microsoft pulling the game from its online stores.
In a tweet published Friday, CD Projekt Red established the email address helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com to assist players who want to return their copy of "Cyberpunk 2077."
Since the game’s launch on December 10, three patches have been released for an assortment of issues. At least two more patches are said to be coming in January and February 2021.
