More than 1.5 million people have signed up for Dr. B, a service that promises to match vaccine seekers with clinics struggling to dole out extra doses of the COVID vaccine.

Leftovers happen. People miss their appointments. Vials come with extra doses. Any thawed vials must be used within 6 hours, or they get thrown out. That's where a New York based start up comes into play. The site aims to add some order to the rush for leftover doses.

Dr. B is matching vaccine providers who find themselves with extra vaccines to people willing to get one at the last minute.

From the webpage, click "I want the vaccine," and enter your information to sign up. The service is free. You'll be asked a series of questions including whether you have any health conditions, your occupation, and if you live in a group setting. Once the answers are submitted, a text message is sent to confirm your sign up.

According to the site, people will have 15 minutes to confirm whether they can make it to a vaccination site. Then they'll have two hours to get there. The system is designed to make sure no dose gets wasted.