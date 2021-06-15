Bay Minette Police want you to download another app to your smartphone right now. It's called Digital Siren by Pursuit Alert technologies.

On it's Facebook page, the department writes it's teaming up with the company to help people stay alert during emergencies.

Basically, Digital Siren is a warning system...much like the alerts we already get to our cellphones for severe weather and missing children. However, with this app law enforcement can send real-time messages to drivers when they're near an emergency response.

Several Alabama law enforcement agencies are using Digital Siren, after recent high speed police chases have ended tragically.

The device is mounted on a patrol car. Drivers download the app to get audio alerts when there is a chase within two miles of them. But it's not just chases.

The emergency mode notifies drivers when officers are headed to an emergency. Then there's a move over mode that tells citizens if an officer has a vehicle stopped or if there's an accident. The officer hits a button letting the approaching vehicle know there's an accident and to move over. There's also a critical mode, for when there's a major incident going on like an active shooter situation...and officers need to let people know to stay clear of that area.

The bottom line; keeping citizens safe while officers are protecting the community.

To download the app, click here: https://www.pursuitalert.com/